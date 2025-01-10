FG Receives $52.88m Recovered Asset From Diezani

Share

The Federal Government through the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Lateef Fagbemi on Friday announced it has received $52.88 million recovered Galactica assets, linked to a former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke from the United States (US).

Fagbemi made this known at the formal signing ceremony of the asset agreement between the Nigerian Government and the United States of America (USA) in Abuja.

READ ALSO

Speaking at the ceremony, Fagbemi explained that $50m of the recovered assets will be deployed through the World Bank for the rural electrification project and the remaining $2m will be deployed to the International Institute of Justice to expand the Justice system and also counter corruption.

Fagbemi noted that the asset return marks a milestone in the ongoing collaboration between Nigeria and the United States in combating corruption and upholding the rule of law

He also stated that the event was a significant effort by President Bola Tinubu to address the issue of corruption.

Share

Please follow and like us: