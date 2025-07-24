FG: Rebased GDP Confirms Economic Resilience, Strong Growth

The Federal Government has reaffirmed commitment to continuous implementation of structural reforms, fiscal discipline, and targeted investments in critical sectors toward realization of seven per cent annual GDP growth rate in line with the national development priorities.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, was quoted in statement as saying while reflecting on the recent two-key development in the economy—the release of Nigeria’s 2024 rebased Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and first quarter 2025 GDP.

In the first quarter 2025 GDP released on Monday by the National Bureau of Statistics, it said the economy grew 3.13 per cent year-onyear.

The figure was an improvement over the 2.4 per cent recorded in Q1 2024. Edun said the figure was evidence that the economy is gaining strength under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The acceleration, he said, was driven by strong performance in agriculture, telecoms, construction, and financial services.

“The GDP rebasing—Nigeria’s first since 2014—was undertaken by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in line with international best practices and represents a critical step toward more accurate, up-to-date, and comprehensive measurement of the economy.

The updated national accounts now better reflect structural changes in the economy, including the rise of the digital and creative sectors, increased activity in services, and stronger diversification across nonoil industries”, a statement by Director of Information in the ministry, Mohammed Manga, said.

“Our goal is not just growth, but growth with impact, especially the creation of quality jobs. The new data helps us better track progress, refine our strategies, and ensure that economic expansion translates into more jobs, higher incomes, and better living standards for all Nigerians,” he said.