FG Reappoints NIPSS DG

The Federal Government has renewed the appointment of Professor Ayo Omotayo as the Director-General of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru.

President Bola Tinubu approved the renewal of his appointment for another term of four years, following his outstanding performance.

Omotayo is a professor of environmental sustainability. He attended the University of Ibadan from 1980 to 1990, where he obtained a PhD in Geography.

He began his teaching career at the Lagos State University in 1985 and rose through the ranks to become a senior lecturer in 1992 at the age of 30.

He was the dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences between 2012 and 2017 and the director of the Centre for Planning at Lagos State University until he was appointed Director-General of the National Institute in 2021.