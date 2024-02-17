FG Realises N556.7m From Customs’ E-Auction, Sized Cargoes

…refutes fraud allegation

The Federal Government has realized the sum of N556.7 million in revenue from Customs’ E-auction of overtime and seized cargoes.

The revenue was realized from five successful bidding windows, 13,605 applicants registered in five windows on the e-auction portal, where 476 vehicles were uploaded, and 462 won. The clarification is coming on the heels of claims of fraudulent practices purported to be associated with the exercise.

A statement issued by Customs’ National Public Relations Officer Abdullahi Maiwada described the allegation as untrue.

A report claimed that ” over 300 vehicles have been auctioned to just one individual via the e-auction window after purported underhand payments.”

Describing the report as misguided, and spurious, customs averred that, “suggesting that a token sum of N10,000 is collected as duties to the Federal Government on the e-auction window, which has a reserved price of N400, 000 is indeed misleading and misrepresentation of fact”.

” The NCS is a law-abiding government organization dedicated to maintaining the most outstanding levels of accountability and transparency in all its activities and taking any accusations of improper behaviour seriously.

” We wish to categorically deny involvement in fraudulent activities or underhand dealings in the e-auctioning of vehicles or other goods. The NCS Auction Committee operates within the confines of the law and adheres strictly to established guidelines and procedures for disposing of seized/overtime goods.

” We wish to reaffirm our commitment to transparency, accountability, and adherence to the rule of law in all our activities. We urge members of the public to join the service with the common goal of promoting an inclusive system that is fair to all Nigerians, irrespective of their status”.