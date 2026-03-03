FG Realises N2.28trn From VAT Proceeds In Q3 2025

The Federal Government realised ₦2.28 trillion from Value Added Tax (VAT) in the third quarter of 2025, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has disclosed.

The figures show an increase of 10.66 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis from ₦2.06 trillion recorded in Q2 2025.

Local payments stood at ₦1.12 trillion, foreign VAT payments amounted to ₦680.23 billion, while import VAT contributed ₦479.79 billion in Q3 2025.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, administrative and support service activities recorded the highest growth rate at 89.28 per cent, followed by arts, entertainment and recreation at 82.49 per cent, and human health and social work activities at 32.40 per cent.

On the other hand, real estate activities recorded the lowest growth rate at –51.33 per cent, followed by activities of households as employers, and undifferentiated goods- and services-producing activities of households for own use at –36.22 per cent, as well as other service activities at –20.30 per cent.

In terms of sectoral contributions, the top three activities with the largest shares in Q3 2025 were manufacturing at 25.89 per cent, information and communication at 18.77 per cent, and mining and quarrying at 14.85 per cent.

Conversely, activities of households as employers, and undifferentiated goods- and services-producing activities of households for own use recorded the lowest share at 0.003 per cent, followed by activities of extraterritorial organisations and bodies, and water supply, sewerage, and waste management at 0.03 per cent each.

However, on a year-on-year basis, VAT collections in Q3 2025 increased by 28.10 per cent compared to Q3 2024.