FG Reaffirms Tinubu’s Commitment To Address Women, Youths’ Concern

The Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Suleiman has reaffirmed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to addressing the concerns of women and youths in Nigeria.

Speaking in Kano State, during an empowerment program for 1,000 women and youths, organized by a member of the Governing Council of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Nasir Bala Aminu Ja’o’ji Suleiman emphasized the importance of inclusive policies and actions for national development.

She described the initiative as a powerful demonstration of collective efforts toward uplifting women and youths, stressing that any society that overlooks these critical groups risks stagnation.

Highlighting President Tinubu’s achievements, Suleiman noted that his Renewed Hope Agenda has inspired optimism nationwide, with the appointment of nine female ministers in his cabinet standing out as a significant milestone for gender inclusion and equality.

“As we celebrate this milestone, I would like to take a moment to express my deepest appreciation for His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s GCFR unwavering commitment to advancing women’s empowerment and gender equality in Nigeria.

“The President’s Renewed Hope Agenda has brought a new wave of hope and optimism to our nation, and we are grateful for his leadership and vision.

“Under President Tinubu’s administration, we have witnessed significant strides in promoting women’s and youth empowerment and development. The appointment of nine women as Ministers, representing 25 per cent of the Federal Executive Council, is a notable achievement.

“This deliberate effort to create visibility for women in governance is a testament to the President’s commitment to gender

equality.

“Furthermore, the President’s efforts to attract foreign investment, improve infrastructure, and grow the economy in key sectors such as agriculture, solid

minerals, steel, and power will undoubtedly have a positive impact on women’s economic empowerment.

“As we celebrate the empowerment of 1000 youth and women today, we are reminded that there is still much work to be done. However, with the leadership and vision of President Tinubu, we are confident that Nigeria will continue to make strides in promoting women’s empowerment and development.

“I would like to commend Honorable Ja’o’ji for his tireless efforts in supporting women and youth empowerment. His initiatives, such as this Empowerment Youth Programme, demonstrate his commitment to promoting women’s and youth inclusion, in the nation’s economy. This is just the beginning.

“As the Minister of Women Affairs, I assure you that our ministry will continue to collaborate with the Ministry of Youth and other stakeholders to advance the cause of women and youth empowerment in our beloved nation.

“I call on other party leaders, especially those with political appointments, to emulate Honorable Ja’o’ji’s example and support initiatives that promote women and youth empowerment, inclusion and development.

“I also commend the beneficiaries for their enthusiasm and dedication to improving their lives. Together, we can create a brighter future for all Nigerians.” Hon. Imaan stressed.

She was accompanied by the Minister of Youth Development, Mr. Ayodele Olawande, who visited the Muhammadu Buhari Specialist Hospital, Kano where she empowered women, receiving treatments for different kinds in the medical facility with cash and some items.

