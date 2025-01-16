FG Reaffirms Stands On Telecom Tariff Increase

Share

The Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s decision not to allow Nigerian telecom companies to increase tariffs by 100 per cent.

Tijani, who spoke at Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday said the percentage threshold for the impending tariff increase should not be more than anywhere between 30 to 60 per cent.

According to the Minister, the government acknowledged that a tariff increase in the telecom sector is due, but said that the government cannot grant the 100 per cent the companies are demanding

He added that even though the companies are insisting that a 100 per cent increase is what is needed to stabilise the sector, the government knows that such a level of increase will be harmful to the people.

The Minister noted that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is still working on the tariff increase and is yet to arrive at a particular figure.

According to him, it is necessary to look at the numbers, the implication any increase will have on the people and the sustainability of the sector for proper balancing.

“We have already made it clear that we are not going to approve 100 per cent. These companies are asking for 100 per cent, stating clearly that this is what they believe they need to get.

“But what we are looking at in terms of the sector is that if this is the sector that is responsible for driving growth in our country, it will be harmful to our people to allow MNO to increase by 100 per cent,” Tijani said.

