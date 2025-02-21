FG Reaffirms Efforts To Tackle Industrial Challenges, Retain Investor

Share

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to addressing industrial challenges, ensuring access to funding, and creating a favourable business environment for manufacturers and small businesses.

Sen. John Enoh, Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, made this statement during the inauguration of the Industrial Revolution Work Group in Abuja on Thursday.

Enoh highlighted ongoing fiscal and monetary policy efforts under President Bola Tinubu’s administration to sustain industrial growth.

He mentioned that the government had allocated significant funds to key sectors, including 75 billion dollars for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and another 75 billion dollars for the manufacturing sector.

Additionally, before the passage of the 2025 budget, Tinubu approved an increase in aggregate expenditure, providing N500 billion for the Bank of Industry (BOI) and N500 billion for the Bank of Agriculture.

These measures, he said, were deliberate efforts to support industry and agroallied businesses, ensuring their survival amid economic challenges.

On monetary policies, Enoh acknowledged the challenges posed by high interest rates but affirmed the government’s commitment to sustaining single-digit interest rates through BOI-backed interventions.

Enoh also addressed concerns regarding businesses leaving Nigeria due to regulatory and infrastructure challenges, reassuring stakeholders that many industries still view Nigeria as a key market.

He noted that the newly inaugurated Industrial Revolution Work Group, which includes representatives from key government agencies, would focus on addressing regulatory bottlenecks, power supply issues, and customs procedures.

