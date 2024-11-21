FG Reaffirms Commitment To Youth Empowerment

Share

…they’re the fulcrum of Tinubu’s devt agenda, says Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to youth empowerment as the foundation of Nigeria’s development strategy and Africa’s broader integration goals.

This came as he called for a unified effort to bridge generational divides in Nigeria, emphasizing the pivotal role the youths play in shaping the country and the continent’s future.

Speaking on Thursday during the 2024 Youth Legacy Conference at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, the Vice President noted that the youths were the fulcrum of President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda with their prominent role in driving national progress.

Shettima, who was represented by Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, said, “There is no nation that can prosper without investing in its youth. They are not just leaders of tomorrow; they are also the anchors of today.

“President Tinubu is deeply committed to ensuring that the youth not only have a voice but are active participants in shaping our collective destiny.”

The event’s theme, “Shaping Africa’s Future with AfCFTA and Agenda 2063,” highlighted the alignment between Nigeria’s youth-focused initiatives and Africa’s development blueprints.

Shettima noted that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and Agenda 2063 presented vast opportunities for young Nigerians to thrive as innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders.

“AfCFTA is not just about trade; it is about creating opportunities for our youth to connect, innovate, and lead Africa into a new era of prosperity. Agenda 2063 envisions an integrated and prosperous Africa, but it is the energy, creativity, and resilience of our youth that will transform this vision into reality,” he said.

The Vice President commended initiatives like the Mandela Washington Fellows for their exemplary leadership and service, adding: “You have shown us what is possible when the youth are given the tools to succeed. Your work in education, healthcare, and social justice serves as an inspiration for generations to come.”

A key highlight of the conference was the launch of the Ubuntu Trade App, a digital innovation designed to bolster Africa’s trade integration and market access for young entrepreneurs.

Describing it as “a testament to the genius of our young minds,” Shettima lauded the app as a critical step in advancing Africa’s digital transformation.

The Vice President also emphasized the administration’s deliberate inclusion of youth in governance and critical sectors.

“Our engagement with the youth is not symbolic; it is a necessity. By infusing fresh ideas into seasoned experience, we create a synergy that strengthens our nation. You are not spectators; you are architects of the future. This government is your partner in progress, and together, we will shape a legacy that future generations will be proud of,” he said.

Declaring the conference officially open, Shettima expressed confidence that the deliberations and initiatives launched would drive sustainable growth for Nigeria and Africa. “The future is bright because you are in it,” he added.

In his goodwill message, the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard M. Mills, urged the association to build a network of a free trade area as a way of ideas and human connections between all the people of the African continent.

Mills, represented by the Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of the United States of America, David J. Greene, commended Shettima for his tremendous support towards the successful hosting of the event.

He said the fellowship provides leadership training, and networking opportunities for young Africans working to fast-track economic growth and prosperity to strengthen democratic institutions and to enhance peace security in communities, particularly Nigeria and across Africa.

Share

Please follow and like us: