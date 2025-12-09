FG Reaffirms Commitment To Women Empowerment, Uplifting Vulnerable Groups

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has reaffirmed the federal government’s dedication to initiatives that empower women, strengthen families, and uplift vulnerable groups across Nigeria.

She gave the assurance during the inauguration of the Ene Obi Development Centre (EODC) in Abuja on Tuesday, describing the centre as “a beacon of light shining brightly in the pursuit of a better future for Nigerian women, girls, families, and the less privileged.”

Highlighting the centre’s focus on training, skills development, and support services, the minister said, “The federal government remains committed to supporting initiatives that promote women’s empowerment, improve family life, and uplift the most vulnerable in our society. I believe this centre has the potential to be a game changer in our collective efforts to achieve gender equality and women’s empowerment.”

Sulaiman-Ibrahim assured stakeholders of continuous collaboration, adding, “At the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, our doors are open. You have my support always. I look forward to seeing the positive impact this centre will have on the lives of women and girls across Nigeria.”

Dr. Otive Igbuzor, Executive Director of the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development (Centre LSD), urged the government to protect civic freedoms, uphold human rights, and create spaces for public participation.

He called on the National Assembly to pass the Reserved Seat Bill and encouraged civil society organisations to remain united in defending the interests of ordinary Nigerians.

Former Imo State First Lady, Mrs. Ngozi Okorocha, praised Ene Obi as a passionate advocate for Nigerian women, noting, “With women like Ene Obi and many other great Nigerians, we can drive the change Nigeria needs.”

Dr. Andrew Mamedu, Country Representative of ActionAid Nigeria, described Obi as “bold, fearless, and compassionate,” highlighting ActionAid’s commitment to lifting five million Nigerians out of poverty in the next nine years through partnerships with institutions like the EODC.

Founder of EODC, Mrs. Ene Obi, said the inauguration marked the beginning of a long-envisioned journey to support women and youth. She explained that the centre will prioritise mentorship for young Nigerians, particularly women facing systemic barriers.

“Every day in Nigeria, we witness brilliance and potential, but also struggles. Inequalities limit women; systems fail communities; and social injustices silence the vulnerable. This centre was created to address these issues,” Obi said.

She added that EODC will design programmes to transform lives, stimulate community growth, and advance transparency, accountability, and well-being for women and vulnerable populations.

Obi called for collaboration from government agencies, development partners, academia, and the private sector, stressing the importance of support and accountability in achieving the centre’s mandate.