FG Reaffirms Commitment To Transitioning To Green Economy

The Federal Government has reaffirmed the importance of transitioning to a green economy as a strategic response to climate change and a pathway to unlocking Nigeria’s economic potential.

Speaking at the Africa Climate Change and Investment Pre-Summit held in Ede, Osun State, recently, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. George Akume, emphasised the urgency of embracing sustainable policies.

Represented by Mr. Okokon Etoabasi at the occasion, Akume stated: “As we confront the growing realities of climate change – erratic rainfall, desertification, flooding, and loss of biodiversity – it is clear that we must transit towards a green economy.

“This transition is not merely an environmental imperative, it is an economic opportunity. By investing in climate-smart agriculture, renewable energy, and eco-friendly infrastructure, we can build resilience, create jobs, and unlock prosperity across Nigeria and Africa.”

Highlighting agriculture as a key pillar in this transformation, he added: “Agriculture, in particular, remains central to our adaptation strategy. As the largest employer of labour in Nigeria, it holds immense potential for climate resilience and food security.

The Federal Government is therefore committed to strengthening the agricultural value chain through innovation, climate-smart practices, and sustainable financing.”

Akume also stressed inclusive development, noting that “our youth and women stand at the heart of this transformation.

The Renewed Hope Agenda places a strong emphasis on inclusive economic development. Empowering young people and women is not only a matter of justice – it is essential for national stability and sustainable progress.”

He called on all stakeholders—governments, development partners, private sector, civil society, and academia— to collaborate on implementing actionable strategies beyond the summit.

In her remarks, Professor Chinwe Obuaku, Consultant to the Osun State Government on Climate and Renewable Energy, said the summit aims to address pressing climate issues while promoting infrastructure that supports resilience and sustainability.

“We are not just discussing these issues in the abstract. We are here to lay the groundwork for practical, real-world solutions that will empower future generations to thrive,” she said.

Funso Babarinde, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Ademola Adeleke on Climate Change, emphasised the critical role of the media in raising public awareness and promoting government efforts toward a green economy.

