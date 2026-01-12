FG Reaffirms Commitment To Strengthening Early Childhood Education

The Federal Government has restated its commitment to strengthening Early Childhood Care and Development Education (ECCDE), describing it as the bedrock of quality basic education and sustainable national development.

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, made this known on Monday in Abuja at the Annual Integrated ECCDE Consultative Committee Meeting, which brought together key stakeholders from across the education sector.

Represented by the Director of Basic Education in the ministry, Dr Folake David, the Minister described ECCDE as vital to children’s cognitive, social, emotional and physical development, stressing that government actions in the sub-sector remain guided by the National Policy on Education and the National ECCDE Policy.

Alausa described the meeting as timely, as it provided an opportunity to review the 2025 ECCDE implementation report, assess progress recorded across states, and identify lingering challenges such as funding gaps, workforce capacity, weak coordination, learning environment standards and monitoring mechanisms.

According to him, the consultative forum aligns with the ministry’s core priorities of improving learning outcomes, strengthening accountability, promoting data-driven planning and ensuring safe, inclusive learning environments.

The minister further underscored the need for stronger collaboration among the Federal Ministry of Education, the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), State Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEBs), State Ministries of Education and other relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

As preparations begin for the 2026 implementation cycle, Alausa urged stakeholders to convert lessons from 2025 into concrete actions, realistic targets and measurable indicators capable of improving ECCDE delivery nationwide.

He commended UBEC, state ECCDE desk officers, development partners and other stakeholders for their sustained support, expressing confidence that outcomes of the meeting would significantly enhance ECCDE implementation across the country.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of UBEC, Aisha Garba, stressed the urgent need to strengthen ECCDE in Nigeria through sound policies, effective partnerships and robust implementation frameworks.

Represented by her Special Assistant, Ibrahim Gold, she described the consultative meeting as long overdue, noting that it was designed to review the 2025 ECCDE implementation report, identify gaps and challenges, and propose practical solutions to ensure quality implementation in 2026.

She said the proposed ECCDE Implementation Guidelines would promote coherence in applying the ECCDE Policy and Minimum Standards, improve resource utilisation and provide costed operational plans for ECCDE delivery nationwide.

She added that the guidelines would also strengthen collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education, UNICEF and other key partners, while aligning Nigeria’s ECCDE framework with global best practices.

She said: “The relevance of this engagement cannot be overstated,” explaining that the document, once developed, would enhance the use of the Pre-Primary Education Curriculum, encourage parental and community participation, and deepen partnership engagement in early childhood education.

The UBEC boss emphasised that ECCDE plays a critical role in laying a solid foundation for lifelong learning, cognitive growth, as well as social and emotional development, even as she expressed optimism that challenges such as micronutrient deficiencies affecting millions of children under five would be addressed through effective implementation of the proposed guidelines.