FG Reaffirms Commitment To Strengthening Diplomatic Capacity

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s diplomatic capacity and reviving the culture of statecraft in foreign policy.

Vice President Kashim Shettima emphasised the importance of strategic autonomy and issue-based relationships in advancing Nigeria’s national interests and aspirations at the closing ceremony of the 26th Regular Course of the Foreign Service Academy held in Abuja.

Shettima, who was represented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusufu Maitama Tuggar, highlighted the need for professionalism, innovation, and strategic statecraft in Nigeria’s foreign relations.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has established an AI Desk and hosted a seminar on Artificial Intelligence in Modern Diplomacy to ensure Nigeria’s diplomacy remains adaptive and competitive”

Shettima emphasised the importance of integrity, innovation, and strategic thinking in representing Nigeria globally.

” Today marks an institutional milestone and the induction of another cohort of Nigeria’s diplomats. Men and women who will go forth as the face, the voice, and the conscience of our nation to the global stage.

“Under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, Nigeria is undergoing a period of deliberate renewal, retooling its economy and repositioning itself in the global polity.

“Through bold reforms such as the removal of fuel subsidies, unification of the foreign exchange market, and restructuring of tax and trade policies, the President is rebuilding the foundations of a modern, competitive economy

“Complementing these domestic reforms, our foreign policy is now a pediment of strategic autonomy sitting atop the 4 Diplomatic pillars of Democracy, Development, Demography, and Diaspora—which serve as the compass for Nigeria’s global engagement.”

This doctrine, he informed, reinforces Nigeria’s commitment to good governance and the rule of law, shared prosperity through innovation, the immense potential of our youthful population, and a vibrant diaspora that projects Nigeria’s excellence across the world.

“We must avoid over-alignment because it creates threats in our region. Strategic Autonomy is a sophisticated statecraft, not wanton opportunism. We must reject binary ideological alignments and focus on issue-based relationships as defined by our foreign policy objectives and national aspirations.”

Shettima noted that this imposes a clear mandate to project the narrative of a reformed, confident, and forward-looking Nigeria.

“Our missions must serve as economic outposts, actively promoting investment, trade, and technological cooperation in every host country. You must also debunk false narratives at every opportunity, such as the ongoing campaign against the Nigerian state, alleging religious persecution.

He congratulated the Foreign Service Academy on the successful completion of this course, adding that the Academy’s role is to serve as the cradle of Nigerian diplomacy, nurturing not only the character, but also the intellect and professionalism of our Foreign Service Officers.

The Director Foreign Service Academy, Lagos, Chimezie Okeoma Ogu, the Foreign Service Academy of Nigeria, remains the crowning institute where Nigerian diplomats are trained with excellence.

“It has grown and nurtured intelligent as well as brilliant officers who have contributed to the craft and management of the Foreign Service Trust and Nigerian international relations. Through hard work, innovation and dedication, the Academy continues to equip Foreign Service Officers with knowledge, character and global perspective required to represent our great country with dignity and honour.”

He noted that the course curriculum did not only contain professional studies and knowledge of diplomacy, politics, international relations, law, diplomatic and both writing, diplomatic etiquette, the study of the international system, African Union and ECOWAS, evolution of Nigerian foreign policy, security strategic study, artificial intelligence, new languages, diplomatic skills and ethics, as well as public speaking.

“The management course I experienced also tried to incorporate the right character, but could not change the status as a diplomat and leader to serve one’s country. It would be torturous indeed.

“Let me sound a note of warning. Without the right mental attitude, character and professionalism by officers, the survival of the Nigerian Foreign Service in the next generation is in jeopardy.

Okeoma, however, laments that the academy is facing serious challenges from all fronts. Both structural and funding.

“As we all know, the academy is located in Lagos, while the 27-year course was undertaken in Abuja due to the unprecedented infrastructural challenges at the Lagos facility. Yes, the academy as an institution needs urgent attention by the government to address the many issues confronting it in order to restore its glory.

“For instance, the number of course participants during the 27-year course is 172 officers, while the accommodation capacity of the permanent site in Lagos is about 110 units.

“That is a clear example of the infrastructural deficit of the facility in Lagos. It is my wish and prayer that the relevant authorities will revisit the proposals submitted by the present management of the academy on the assumption of this.”

He called on the ministry to set up a structure for all-year professional training and retraining of all officer cadres in the ministry, as this will enable the authorities to address a gruelling shortage of capacity within the workforce.

He appreciated the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of State, as well as the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, for their steadfast leadership and support of the academy.

The Director General, National Intelligence Agency, Mohammed Mohammed, also congratulated participants of the 26th regular FSC for the successful completion of the course.

“In the past nine months, you have been put through the gauntlet of the theory and practice of diplomacy and all its associated fields, including receiving mentorship from some of our first-generation diplomats.

As such, going forward, I am optimistic that the training received will impact on your job performance, both ahead of us and at post.

“As you are all already aware, discipline is a hallmark of the diplomatic profession at all times. It is for this reason that the FSC is usually conducted in a regulated academic environment, such as the public services we offer.

“You should be guided by the confidence that the government will provide a safety net in the course of your careers, as long as your efforts are in the overall national interest and within the ambit of good relations.”

Muhammed tasked participants to always strive to achieve rivalry and to work as a team, wherever and whenever, with the goal of duty and service to our country.

“We share a common purpose, which is to always protect and positively promote our national interests. It is pertinent to remind you that you represent the future of the diplomatic service, and I am not expecting you as regards the exhibit a high sense of discipline and the obligation to take the service to the next level.

“You must always see your efforts and contributions as a sacrifice and service to the Motherland. As you resume normal duties, I urge you to familiarise yourselves with our generous foreign policy priorities, especially the 14 policy trusts of this administration.

He reiterates his commitment to continue in the partnership as part of their contribution, among others, towards uplifting Nigeria’s diplomatic service.