FG Reaffirms Commitment To Safe Schools, Better Learning Conditions For Students

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to securing learning environments and strengthening the Safe School Initiative, placing students at the centre of ongoing reforms in the education sector.

This assurance was given by the Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Arc. Sonny Echono, during a meeting with the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) at the weekend in Abuja.

Echono said the government, in collaboration with security agencies, was intensifying efforts to ensure safer campuses nationwide.

He stated: “As I have always said, and in line with Mr President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, Nigerian students are at the heart of all we are doing in the education sector. Education is about teaching and learning—what students learn, how they learn, and the outcomes of their learning. These considerations have propelled us to think beyond the box and explore new ways to improve learning conditions.”

He also disclosed that measures were underway to improve lecturers’ welfare and productivity, as well as expand access to modern learning tools.

“We are looking at how best to encourage lecturers to put in their best, and how to provide both physical and online facilities, along with other essential educational resources,” he added.

The TETFund boss further assured NANS that the Tinubu administration remained committed to producing globally competitive and self-reliant graduates.

“Mr President is very grateful for the massive support he received from the youth. We urge you to continue. We will keep implementing programmes that empower you and prepare you to become effective leaders. Mr President is already leading by example through the appointment of young people into his cabinet.”

Earlier, the NANS leadership commended TETFund for its transformative impact on tertiary education infrastructure, noting that many institutions would have struggled to survive without its interventions.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, the Secretary-General, Comrade Anzaku Shedrack, passed a vote of confidence on Echono for his “outstanding performance” as Executive Secretary.

He explained that their visit was also to brief him on preparations for the association’s 45th anniversary slated for December 4–7, 2025, during which President Bola Tinubu and Echono would be honoured as Grand Commander and Patron of Nigerian Students, respectively.