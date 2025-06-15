FG Reaffirms Commitment To Religious Harmony

Share

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to promoting religious harmony and national unity.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, gave the reassurance at the National Synod of the Charismatic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria held in Abuja

A statement on the Minister’s speech at the event was made available to newsmen on Saturday by the Director, Public Relations and Protocol of the ministry, Dr Suleiman Haruna.

Haruna said that the minister, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mr Chinasa Ogbodo, recognised the church as “a vital partner in shaping values and mentoring the next generation”.

Idris emphasised the indispensable role of the church in addressing the country’s social and moral challenges.

“A nation’s future depends on its ability to raise a generation better than itself. The church plays a vital role in shaping societal values.

“Your voices and platforms are essential in guiding a new generation to prioritise legacy, character and service,” he said.

Idris outlined the Federal Government’s readiness to collaborate with faith-based organisations in advancing national values, peace-building, and youth development.

“Central to this effort is my ministry’s National Values Charter, which promotes virtues such as integrity, patriotism, dignity of labour, social justice, entrepreneurship, unity and faith in Nigeria,” he said

The minister urged religious leaders to take an active role in countering misinformation and moral ambiguity, especially in the digital space, by serving as beacons of truth, peace, and hope.

