FG Reaffirms Commitment To Partner Private Sector On Agribusiness

At the Nigeria Agribusiness Group (NABG) 2026 Presidential Agricultural Policy Dialogue in Abuja, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, stated that agribusiness was a crucial driver of economic diversification, private sector growth, and inclusive development, reaffirming the administration’s commitment to collaborating with investors and producers to unlock sustainable opportunities across the value chain.

“This government has demonstrated its willingness through policy support, strategic financing, and partnerships aimed at modernising agriculture, livestock development, fisheries, and agro-processing,” he said, while delivering his remarks as the guest of honour at the event.

The minister highlighted the nation’s Agenda 2050, explaining that it is a collectively agreed development framework created by the private sector, public institutions, state governments, and civil society organisations.

According to him, the agenda aims for “a $1 trillion economy by 2050, a per capita GDP of $33,000, and annual investments of at least $100 billion, with 86 per cent driven by the private sector.” Noting that Nigeria still falls short of these targets, he said the administration remains committed to creating an enabling environment for the investments needed to achieve the goal.

Bagudu assured the audience, including policy experts, entrepreneurs, and civil society institutions, that President Bola Tinubu’s administration will uti- lise its Renewed Hope Agenda, rooted in realism and collective responsibility, to promote Agenda 2050.