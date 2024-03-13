FG Reaffirms Commitment to Maritime Security in Gulf of Guinea

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to maritime security and safety in the Gulf of Guinea. The President gave this commitment at the Presidential Villa when he received the Special Envoy of the President of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

According to the Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Presidential Envoy and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Simeon Oyono Esono Angue, had conveyed a message from President Mbasogo requesting a state visit by Tinubu, emphasizing the need to revitalise the Nigeria-Equatorial Guinea Joint Commission.

He also emphasized the importance of fostering greater cooperation in various sectors, including oil and gas, and trade. Responding, the Nigerian leader reaffirmed the longstanding bilateral ties between Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea, describing the relations as strong and brotherly.

He recalled his previous meeting with President Mbasogo, during which they discussed strategies for enhancing economic relations, particularly in the context of ocean and marine economy, and collaborating to address the challenges posed by climate change.