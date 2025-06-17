FG Reaffirms Commitment To Free, Responsible Press, Launches MIL Institute

Share

The Federal Government of Nigeria, under President Bola Tinubu, has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to a free, responsible, and vibrant press, emphasizing the media’s pivotal role in deepening democracy and fostering national development.

Speaking in Abuja during the public presentation of “Nigeria Media Renaissance – Perspectives on Online Publishing”, organized by the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP), Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, praised the media for its contribution to democratic consolidation, while challenging it to uphold higher standards in journalism.

“The Federal Government is committed to a free, responsible, and vibrant press that aligns with the enduring core values of journalism — truth, fairness, and accountability,” said Idris.

The minister lauded GOCOP’s role in championing ethical journalism and digital innovation, calling it a “renaissance” rooted not only in change but in improvement and reflection.

Marking 26 years of uninterrupted democratic governance, Idris emphasized that democracy must go beyond elections and political transitions.

“Democracy is a means to an end that end being the upliftment of living standards, provision of social services, protection of freedoms, and development of infrastructure for human progress,” he stated.

Idris affirmed that President Tinubu’s administration is committed to translating democratic ideals into tangible outcomes through economic reforms, infrastructure investment, and social service enhancements.

In a significant policy announcement, the minister revealed that the UNESCO Category 2 Media and Information Literacy (MIL) Institute will commence operations in Abuja by November 2025.

“This initiative will position Nigeria as a global leader in the responsible use of media and information in the digital era,” he said, urging GOCOP and other stakeholders to engage fully with the Institute’s training and fact-checking initiatives.

Idris also issued a strong warning against the escalating threat of fake news, misinformation, and disinformation, calling them dangers to national peace, security, and democratic integrity.

“We have seen how a false report can ignite violence, disrupt markets, or destroy reputations in a matter of minutes,” he cautioned, while commending GOCOP for maintaining professional standards and urging them to call out unethical actors in the space.

The minister praised GOCOP for publishing “Nigeria Media Renaissance”, describing it as a landmark contribution to the evolution of digital journalism in Nigeria.

He stressed that innovation in the media must be anchored in reflection, responsibility, and ethical rebirth.

“A renaissance, meaning rebirth, critically suggests innovation grounded in reflection. It is not just about doing new things — it is about doing things better,” Idris said.

Event Highlights and Notable Attendees

The high-level event was attended by several dignitaries, including: Mr. Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Communication, Dr. Ike Neliaku, President, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Mallam Jibrin Baba Ndace, Director-General, Voice of Nigeria, Mr. Ali M. Ali, Managing Director, News Agency of Nigeria, Dr. Kole Shetima, Director, McArthur Foundation for Africa

The presentation spotlighted the evolving landscape of online media and reinforced calls for collaboration between government and media practitioners to shape a democratic narrative rooted in hope, unity, and action.

