FG Reaffirms Commitment To Food Security

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to policies that guarantee food security and sustainable agricultural practices to ensure nutritious food for all.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, made this known at the Green Agric West Africa Expo 2025 held in Lagos.

The three-day agro-expo, themed ‘Green Agriculture: the path to food self-sufficiency in West Africa’ had in attendance farmers and stakeholders in the Agricultural value chain.

Kyari, represented by the ministry’s Lagos State Coordinator, Omolara Abimbola-Oguntuyi, said the federal government remains committed because agriculture remains the backbone of West Africa’s economies and the key to sustainable development.

The minister said the policies on nutritious food for all would further promote sustainable farming methods and ensure long-term viability of agricultural ecosystems.

He said: “As we navigate the evolving challenges of climate change, population growth, and market demands, we must revolutionise the agricultural landscape through innovative technologies and sustainable practices.

“The government is committed to promoting sustainable farming methods which aim to protect biodiversity, conserve natural resources, and ensure the long-term viability of agricultural ecosystems.

“This also includes facilitating networking opportunities by creating valuable networking opportunities for businesses, investors, and entrepreneurs in the agricultural sector.

“Furthermore, attention is being paid to the aspect of food security, emphasising the need for sustainable agricultural practices and policies that ensure access to nutritious food for all.

“I would also like to emphasize that the private sector will remain in the lead as process drivers for the agricultural sector while the government continues to facilitate as well as provide supporting Infrastructures, systems, control processes and oversight.”

Kyari urged all stakeholders to join them at GAWA 2025 in creating a more sustainable, resilient, and prosperous agricultural sector in West Africa.

He said that together, they could transform the agricultural landscape, ensuring food security, wealth and job creation, reducing poverty, and developing agricultural entrepreneurship.

The minister added that this will foster economic growth for the benefit of both people and the planet.

In his keynote address, Lateef Sanni, the Executive Director of Nigeria Stock Product Research Institute, urged the government to prioritise and ensure the timely release of credit facilities at single-digit interest rates to farmers.

He said, “The government needs to encourage the youths to go into farming, and for our youths to take up farming, they need credit facility.

“Therefore, the government need to make available credit facility at a single digit interest rate to farmers.”

Speaking further on Green Agriculture, he described Green Agriculture as a purely technology-driven agriculture, an integrated pest management system and conservation agriculture.

Earlier, in his opening remarks, Abiodun Olaniyi, the host and Executive Director of Agriquest Africa Network Limited, said the expo was designed to address the development of agriculture in West Africa.

He said, “We can see that there are lots of dynamics that have happened in agriculture in the past years, and we are now taking it to the next level.

“People have to look at the sustainability of Agriculture, and we can see the climate change coming up.

“We are also talking about regenerative agriculture in terms of our soil and the planting season.”

