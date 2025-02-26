FG Reaffirms Commitment To Conducive Business Environment

Share

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to creating an enabling environment for the private sector-led investments to thrive in order to boost economic growth in the country.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, gave the assurance in his office in Abuja when he received Mr. Anil Nair, the Managing Director of Olam Agri, a subsidiary of Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company (SALIC), a statement by Director of Information in the ministry Mohammed Manga, said.

The Minister acknowledged the government’s role in broader development initiatives such as the construction of rural farm roads and the establishment of strategic grain reserves. He commended Olam Agri’s strategic contributions, noting that such private sector investments aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s broader economic diversification agenda.

Speaking earlier, the Managing Director of Olam Agri, Mr Anil Nair, outlined the company’s plans to leverage emerging prospects in Nigeria’s evolving agricultural landscape.

The discussions focused primarily on business-aligned initiatives, including increased investment in fertiliser production, expanded irrigation support, and the development of processing facilities to boost local value addition.

These investments are expected to enhance agricultural productivity, drive down food prices through improved supply chains, and stimulate agribusiness growth.

Olam Agri, is a subsidiary of Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company (SALIC) and a leading player in Nigeria’s agribusiness sector, is deepening its engagement with key stakeholders to explore strategic investments aimed at unlocking new growth opportunities.

Share

Please follow and like us: