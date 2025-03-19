FG Reaffirms Commitment To Business Friendly Environment

Share

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to creating a safe and conducive environment that will foster private sector investments aimed at unlocking new economic potentials as well as create job opportunities for the teeming youth in the country.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, gave the assurance Tuesday in his office in Abuja when he hosted Alhaji Aliko Dangote, President of the Dangote Group, for crucial discussions on enhancing private sector participation, Mohammed Manga, Director of Information, said in a statement.

The Minister reaffirmed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to creating a business-friendly environment that fosters enterprise growth while emphasising the government’s dedication to implementing supportive policies and reforms aimed at unlocking the private sector’s potential, driving innovation, and accelerating sustainable economic transformation.

Also present at the meeting were Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr. Zacch Adelabu Adedeji, Chairman MRS Oil & Gas, Sayyu Dantata, and Maryam Ibrahim, Special Adviser to the Minister.

With the government’s commitment to creating a business-friendly environment and the private sector’s eagerness to invest, Nigeria is poised for sustainable economic transformation and growth.

