FG Reaffirms Aviation Reforms

…As Sanwo-Olu Pushes Lagos as an Emerging West African Aviation Hub with Lekki Airport

The Federal Government has renewed its commitment to full-scale aviation sector reforms, with President Bola Tinubu declaring that his administration is determined to modernise airport infrastructure, embed renewable energy solutions in airport operations, and develop smart, secure and customer-friendly terminals across the country.

The President, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, made the declaration while opening the 3rd Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) National Aviation Conference in Victoria Island, Lagos. The conference is themed “Elevating the Nigerian Aviation Industry Through Investment, Partnership and Global Engagement.”

Tinubu said the government will remain focused on safety, efficiency and sustainability in the aviation sector, while deepening policy reforms to attract investment, strengthen security systems and position Nigeria competitively within the global air transport network.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Chief Host of the conference, projected Lagos as the emerging aviation and logistics capital of West Africa. He reiterated that Lagos is deliberately building an integrated multi-modal transport system linking rail, road, waterways and air travel in a unified mobility network capable of supporting regional commerce and global competitiveness.

Sanwo-Olu said the state government has moved from planning to execution with the Lagos Rail Mass Transit network, expanded BRT infrastructure and ongoing road upgrades.

He stressed that these transport systems are being developed to support aviation efficiency and to position Lagos airports as anchors of a wider industrial and logistics ecosystem.

The governor made a strong case for the proposed Lekki International Airport, which he described as a strategic project purposely designed to transport at least five million passengers annually and serve as the aviation backbone of the Lekki industrial corridor.

He said the state is aggressively securing investment opportunities around the project to build a world-class industrial district supported by the new airport.

He reaffirmed Lagos’ readiness to collaborate fully with FAAN and other federal agencies to ensure the project becomes a reference point for modern airport infrastructure in Africa.

Sanwo-Olu said Lagos is building an airport city designed to attract aviation training facilities, MRO centres, logistics hubs, cargo terminals, hospitality facilities and large-scale commercial services that would stimulate economic growth and reduce operational pressure on the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, represented by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Ibrahim Abubakar-Kana, said discourse at the two-day event would focus on airport infrastructure modernisation, world-class maintenance and repair operations, aviation leasing companies, and logistics corridors capable of unlocking massive agro-export potential.

FAAN Managing Director/CEO, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, in her welcome remarks, said the agency is executing a bold transformation agenda under the guidance of the Federal Government, with six airports and multiple runways currently undergoing major upgrades. She noted that FAAN’s operations are now driven by six strategic pillars centred on customer service, operational excellence, governance, workforce development, infrastructure modernisation and security enhancement.

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, said the conference would attract investment and strengthen partnerships aimed at expanding aviation development in the state. He invited investors to explore Borno’s emerging aviation corridors and industrial hubs.

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, urged stakeholders to use the conference to advance reforms that will improve efficiency, ensure safety and unlock new opportunities in the aviation sector. Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, represented by his deputy, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele commended FAAN for fostering collaboration and said his government remains committed to building an aviation-enabled economy.

The conference continues with stakeholders expected to deliberate on policies, investments and modernisation efforts aimed at driving Nigeria’s aviation future.