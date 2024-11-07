‘FG Ready To Work With US President-Elect, Trump’

Share

The Federal Government has stated its readiness to work with the 47th President of the United States and President-elect, Donald Trump.

Speaking to State House Correspondents on Wednesday after the postponed Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, at the State House, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris, stated that Nigeria identified with the wishes and aspirations of every sovereign nation.

He said with Trump’s victory in the U.S. election, Nigeria looked forward to a strong and more beneficial relationship with the United States.

Idris said: “It is their internal wish Nigeria respects a lot, and like the President has said in the statement that has been issued, we look forward to greater working relationship with the 47th president of United States, David Trump.

“We do hope that the best out of relationship between Nigeria and United States will come to fore.” He restated President Tinubu’s believe in democracy.

He said: “President Bola Tinubu wishes him well, and also believes that democracy again is at work, and we will, as always, identify with the wishes and aspirations of every sovereign nation.”

