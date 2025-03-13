FG Ready To Transform Rail Transport, Says Opeifa

Share

Managing Director of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), Mr.Kayode Opeifa, has assured Nigerians that the Federal Government is ready to transform the rail system across the country.

Speaking at a meeting held in his honour at the Headquarters of the NRC in Lagos, Opeifa said plans are underway to fast track the various initiatives, so that the dreams of the corporation becomes a reality.

The NRC boss added that rail is the future of Nigeria, as mobility is the number three of the five cardinal points of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

He maintained also that the Federal Government had invested so much in building strong relationship with China and other great nations of the world in ensuring a modernised rail system.

He said: “We are ready to transform the rail system. The new initiative is geared towards refocusing our energies on what is realisable in the next few years.

“That is why we are partnering with top stakeholders in the sector in order to make our job effective and efficient as we support both the local and international trade.”

Giving insight into the progress made so far by the NRC, Opeifa stressed the need for proper timing, saying the Lagos/ Ibadan, Abuja Kaduna time of takeoff and arrival is now perfect, adding that efforts are on to ensure regular movements of cargoes from Lagos to Ilorin and to other parts of the country.

