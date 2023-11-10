FG Reads Riot Act To Discriminators Of NECO Certificate

…moves to ease exam body’s transport, logistics challenges

The Federal Government has warned individuals, organisations or institutions to desist from discriminating against the National Examinations Council (NECO) certificate to avoid causing denigration.

This came as the Minister of Education, Prof.Tahir Mamman and the Minister of State for Education, Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu, promised to resolve the transportation and other logistics challenges NECO was battling with.

According to a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Abuja by the Director of Press and Public Relations of the ministry, Ben Goong, the ministers made the promise at a recent briefing session with the leadership of the Council.

The statement quoted Prof. Tahir Mamman as reiterating the capacity of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to solve “all genuine challenges facing the sector within the limits of available resources and legal framework.”

Mamman further reiterated the determination of his administration to confront head-on, the challenges facing the sector and called on all hands to be on deck in the honourous task of nation-building even as he added that education was too critical to be ignored.

On his part, Minister of State for Education Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu who described NECO as Nigeria’s pride said everything humanly possible must be done to enable the Council to fulfil the mandate for which it was set up. He added that the NECO certificate has all the requirements of National and international standards.

The NECO Registrar, Prof Ibrahim Wushishi, had earlier lamented the logistics challenges facing the Council, especially during the conduct of its National Examinations.

According to him, the Registrars of the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) and the National Board for Technical Examinations (NBTE), have always saved the Council by assisting with transportation logistics during NECO National Examinations.