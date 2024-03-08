FG Reacts: Unpaid Scholarship Stipends Being Processed

The Federal Government, yesterday, said the stipends of beneficiaries of the Nigerian overseas scholarship scheme under the Bilateral Educational Agreement (BEA), are currently being processed for payment. Some of the beneficiaries on scholarship in Russia, Morocco, Algeria, China, Hungary, and a few other countries who, on Wednesday, demanded immediate release of their allowances, had lamented that the unpaid stipends had created untold hardship for them.

Commenting on the situation, yesterday, while briefing newsmen ahead the 2024 Commonwealth Day celebration, the Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman, said: “The stipends, the allowances, are being processed.” While highlighting the activities lined up for this year’s Commonwealth day with the theme, “One Resilient Common Future: Transforming Our Common Wealth,” the minister noted that the annual day marked by 56 countries (former colonies of United Kingdom) would reflect the shared values, goals and priorities.

According to him, the Nigerian government was currently investing in innovative teaching methods and engaging in other sustainable endeavours all aimed at ensuring a more equitable and prosperous future. He said: “We must note that the theme highlights the strength and unity within our diverse Commonwealth family, to build resilience in the face of global challenges as we navigate through transformative times by leveraging on the connectedness of deep-rooted networks of friendship and goodwill.