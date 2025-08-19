The Federal Government on Monday reacted to the new visa application rule announced by the United States (US) government for Nigerian citizens seeking to relocate to America.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the United States (US) Mission in Nigeria directed Nigerian visa applicants to provide details of their social media handles and online activity for the past five years for visa applications.

This was as the American government cautioned that non-disclosure could lead to visa rejection.

According to the statement, applicants are therefore required to list every social media account and handle, including multiple usernames or phone numbers linked to the same platform, in their DS-160 forms.

The statement reads, “Visa applicants are required to list all social media usernames or handles of every platform they have used from the last five years on the DS-160 visa application form.

“Omitting social media information on your application could lead to visa denial and ineligibility for future U.S visas.

Reacting to the new rules in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, the Nigerian Government vowed to reciprocate the visa restrictions against US citizens.

Ebienfa stressed that the Federal Government would implement reciprocal measures, meaning U.S. citizens applying for Nigerian visas would be subjected to the same conditions.

He added that the Federal Government would convene an inter-agency meeting to determine the most appropriate response to the new U.S. visa policy.

“We are aware of the development. I think it’s part of the new measures they informed us about before now that they will implement. Well, they mentioned those issues before.

“So, on things of this nature, the best we can do is to carry out reciprocal action. Some people from the US might want to apply for a visa, and we will adopt the same measures.

‘’I think that’s what the government might do because anything visa is reciprocal. What you are mandating our nationals to do, we will also mandate your citizens applying for our visa to do,’’ he said.

“The government will have an inclusive meeting that will involve the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Interior and also our National Intelligence Agency, NIA.

“So, the stakeholders that are involved will have a meeting and agree on our best way to respond to it holistically.”