FG Reacts To UAE Visa Ban Lift, Says No Visa Issuance To Nigerians

Following the news making rounds that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has lifted the visa ban placed on Nigerians, the Federal Government on Tuesday refuted the reports that the UAE has started providing visa services to Nigerian nationals who want to travel there.

This is coming barely 12 hours after rumours went viral that the Muslim country has lifted the 2-year ban placed on Nigerians from Tuesday, March 4, 2024.

Reacting to the development President Bola Tinubu’s Special Advisor on Information and Strategy said that the paper was not created by the Nigerian government.

Speaking on his verified X handle, Tinubu’s aide said “UAE has not resumed visa issuance to Nigerians.

“The document in circulation is not authorised either by the Nigerian government or the UAE,” he wrote.