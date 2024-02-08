FG Reacts To NLC, TUC Nationwide Strike Threat

The Federal Government on Thursday debunked the accusation made by the national leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) that President Bola Tinubu-led government has broken all the agreements reached with the unions on October 2, 2023.

Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information and National Orientation refuted the allegations in response to the unions’ threat of a nationwide strike over alleged broken promises and deteriorating economic difficulties.

Speaking on the fresh threat, the Minister said, “We appeal with labour to always see reason with the government.

“It is not in anyone’s interest for the labour to continue to go on strike.”

In order to resolve any unresolved issues pertaining to earlier accords, he asked the unions to get back to the bargaining table and hold candid talks.

The Minister addressed claims of unfulfilled commitments as well.

He added, “No, I think government keeps its promises. If there are other things that they (NLC, TUC) think they are concerned about, I think that they will sit down with the government and the government is ever ready to listen to labour so that we can have an amicable resolution to all these.”