FG Reacts To Death Of FUOYE Student, Deborah Atanda

The tragic murder of Deborah Atanda, a 200-level nursing student at the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), has been denounced by the Federal Government.

The Vice Chancellor of the Institution and security agencies were also given orders by the government to track down those responsible for the student’s murder.

The directives was issued by Tahir Mamman, the Minister of Education, on Monday in Abuja at the beginning of the Nigerian Annual Education Conference (NAEC) for 2021–2022.

New Telegraph recalls that Atanda, a student in the Department of Nursing, was declared missing after she went out to study at night on September 5.

The student’s corpse had been discovered with her eyes gouged out, the university’s registrar, Mufutau Ibrahim, told reporters two days later.

Mamman continued, lamenting Atanda’s passing while expressing concern over the recent spike in school violence and the country as a whole.

The minister, therefore, pledged his commitment to bridging the gap between education policy statements and outcomes.

He said Nigeria has a lot of good policies that are not fully implemented while adding that the administration of President Bola Tinubu is keen on getting children into schools.

He said: “President Tinubu has directed the return of the 10.5 million out-of-school children to schools at the expiration of his tenure.

“We still have a long way to go. We are not matching the children in the country with the desired education and this is because our policies are not producing the values we need.

“What we need is the action on ground and not the policy declaration. This is where I can tell you we intend to come in.

“We want to bridge the gaps between policy statements and actualisation of outcomes. This is to give them future training that will enable them to live their lives and make them employers of labour.

“Everybody deserves to live a life of dignity for the wellbeing of their family.”