FG Re-Opens Tsamiya Corridor To Strengthen Border Governance

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has secured Federal Government’s approval to reopen the Tsamiya Border Corridor. This was made known during a high-level stakeholders’ engagement held at the weekend at the Government House, Kebbi State.

The engagement, which brought together security agencies, traditional leaders, economic operators, and international customs representatives, provided a strategic platform to examine practical measures to strengthen Nigeria’s northwest border architecture while ensuring that legitimate trade flows seamlessly under strict compliance protocols.

The reopening of the corridor underscores the Service’s ongoing drive to balance national security priorities with trade facilitation objectives, particularly along critical land routes and the River Niger corridor that connects Nigeria with neighbouring countries.

Speaking during the engagement, the Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Adewale Adeniyi, emphasised the importance of structured inter-agency and crossborder collaboration in addressing evolving transit trade and security challenges.

According to the CGC, “Criminal elements operate through co- operation, shared resources, and organised networks. This makes it imperative for security agencies to work together in a coordinated manner to effectively counter such threats.”

He noted that the Service is actively engaging customs authorities from the Niger Republic and the Republic of Benin, supported by the political will of President Bola Tinubu and President Patrice Talon, to resolve longstanding transit trade issues through coordinated Customs-to-Customs cooperation.

“Diversion of goods in transit is not peculiar to Nigeria; it is a crossborder challenge that requires coordinated enforcement, clear guidelines, and strict compliance to ensure that goods reach their intended destinations,” Adeniyi stated.

The CGC explained that the Tsamiya Corridor will operate under enhanced monitoring driven by ICT interconnectivity systems, strengthened profiling of licensed customs agents, and close surveillance of goods in transit.

He warned that any truck found outside the approved route will be seized, and offenders prosecuted in line with transit regulations, referencing recent prosecutions as evidence of the Service’s firm enforcement approach. He commended the Kebbi State Government for fostering a coordinated security environment.

He acknowledged the contributions of retired senior customs officers from the state to the development of the Service and national security.

In his remarks, the Executive Governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris, highlighted the state’s commitment to supporting Customs and other security agencies by providing logistics, infrastructure, and community engagement in border areas.