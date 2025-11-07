FG Re-Ignites Tourism With Presidential Task Force On Detty December

…Creates 6 tourism, cultural economic zones

The Federal Government has in a renewed move to develop and promote Nigerian tourism approved the setting up of a Presidential Task Force on Detty December and the creation of tourism and cultural economic zones across the six geo-political zones of the country.

This latest development was made known by the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, in a press briefing shortly after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to the Minister, the approval by the FEC to establish a Presidential Task Force on Detty December is to coordinate inter-agency efforts and improve Nigeria’s global image as a festival destination.‎

‎Last year, Detty December attracted huge traction and following for the country, with Lagos and other major cities across the country, attracting unprecedented tourist inflow, with the Diaspora and what is known as tourists visiting friends and family, leading the chart.

‎Also, as part of efforts to boost the cultural tourism sector, Musawa said ‎FEC approved the establishment of Tourism and Cultural Economic Zones across the six geo-political regions of the country and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

‎Musawa said the initiative would leverage regional strengths and promote Nigeria’s rich cultural diversity as a driver of economic growth.

‎“The Council approved the establishment of Tourism and Cultural Economic Zones across the country; one in each of the six geopolitical zones and the FCT,” she noted.

‎“These zones will help us harness the peculiar cultural and creative assets of every state, working closely with state governments to project their unique tourism and creative identities,”‎ she added.

The tourism and cultural economic circuits creation, she said, is in line with international practices, with countries like Saudi Arabia and Mexico successful with the model. She noted that this would allow for key tourist destinations to be developed in each zone and branded as global attractions.

‎“We plan to build on iconic Nigerian destinations such as Obudu, Yankari, and Coco Beach, and brand them as standalone tourism hubs,” Musawa disclosed.