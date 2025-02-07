FG Re-Awards 2 Bypasses for 2nd Niger Bridge

Share

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, said President Bola Tinubu has approved the re-awarding of two bypasses of the 2nd Niger Bridge linking the Asaba-Benin and Enugu-Onitsha dual carriageways to address the road infrastructure deficit in Niger Delta.

He also ordered that work on Section III of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway on the Cross River- Akwa Ibom portion of the superhighway and for the East-West Road be given accelerated attention.

A statement by the ministry yesterday said Umahi spoke when he received the SouthSouth Caucus of the House of Representatives.

The former Ebonyi State governor said: “We will finish the Lagos-Calabar 700 kilometres, and with your support and of course, by God’s special grace, the miracle of the second tenure will still come to pass, and so we have time to get this project fully completed.

“I have no apologies when I say that we need time to get this project completed because he has started this good work, God will give him time to finish it, and it will be a catalyst for economic growth.”

According to him, the President has directed that non-performing contracts on federal roads be terminated.

He listed out some road projects in the area that are getting the needed attention for completion.

The minister said: “The good news is that the President has also approved the Second Niger Bridge, the two bypasses, one in Delta State and the other one in Anambra State.

“And so when these two are done, then the Second Niger Bridge will be very operational and is going to help our people very, very well.” On the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, he said:

“The good news is that in the good heart of Mr. President, he has directed me to go and start the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, Section III in Cross River and Akwa.” Umahi added:

“The Federal Executive Council just reawarded three sections of East-West Road. “On Eleme- Onne road, we have agreed to commit RCC Ltd within the first carriageway of 15 kilometres, including one bridge and one flyover.

“But for us to get this road completed by December, as it should be, we must definitely need to engage two extra contractors.”

However, he pledged the caucus’ support for the Federal Government to achieve its road infrastructure goals in South South.

