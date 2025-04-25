FG Rallies Publicprivate Synergy To Boost Skills Devt

Share

Vice President Kashim Shettima has stressed the need for enhanced collaboration between public and private stakeholders to drive Nigeria’s skills development agenda.

Speaking at the 5th meeting of the National Council on Skillsin Abuja on Wednesday, he highlighted the importance of equipping youths with relevant skills in key sectors to harness Nigeria’s demographic dividends.

The VP said: “We know that isolated programmes, no matter how well-intentioned, cannot substitute for a unified national strategy, that is why this council’s work remains indispensable.

“There are challenges but we can conquer them if we act with unity, urgency, and foresight.” A presidential statement said the Council deliberated on strategies to revamp Nigeria’s skills ecosystem, aligning with the Tinubu government’s 8-point agenda.

The Council’s endorsement of the forthcoming Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) policy launch on May 16.

