FG Rallies ECOWAS Members Against Terrorism, Organised Crimes

The Minister of Defence Mohammed Badaru Abubakar has emphasised the need for a unified approach to addressing the issues of terrorism, organised crimes, climate change, and other forms of criminality in West Africa.

He said this at the opening of the 43rd Ordinary Meeting of the ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff in Abuja on Tuesday.

He also announced the activation of the ECOWAS Standby Force to curb terrorism and other transborder crimes in the subregion.

In a statement yesterday, the ex-Jigawa State governor said the rise of global populism and revisionist ideologies has heightened the region’s vulnerability.

Badaru urged member states to strengthen collaboration and solidarity in the face of emerging threats, including terrorism, organised crimes, climate change, cybercrime, and pandemics.

The minister said: “The imperative for us in the subregion is to strengthen our bond and collective resolve is greater now than ever.

“We must recognise that we are collectively as strong as our weakest link. It is essential that we close ranks against these threats and refocus our strategy to deny terror and insecurity a breeding ground.”

He underscored the significance of the discussions planned for the meeting, which will focus on critical issues such as the ECOWAS Standby Force, Peace Support Operations, and Maritime Security in the Gulf of Guinea.

