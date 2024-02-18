FG Rakes in N556.7M From Customs E- Auction of Seized Cargoes

…Refutes Fraud Allegation

The Federal Government realized over N556.7million revenue from the ongoing Customs e-auction of overtime and seized cargoes. The revenue was realized from five successful bidding windows, 13,605 applicants registered in five windows on e-auction portal, where 476 vehicles were up- loaded, and 462 won. The clarification is coming on the heels of claims of fraudulent practices purported to be associated with the exercise.

A statement issued by Customs National Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Maiwada, said that the allegation is base- less, unfounded and an outright falsehood. The report which alleged the fraud in the auction window, said that “over 300 vehicles have been auctioned to just one individual via the e-auction window after purported underhand payments” Describing the report as misguided, and spurious, customs averred that, “suggesting that a token sum of N10, 000 is collected as duties to the Federal Government on the e-auction window, which has a reserved price of N400, 000 is indeed misleading and misrepresentation of fact”.

“The NCS is a law-abiding government organization dedicated to maintaining the most outstanding levels of account- ability and transparency in all its activities and taking any accusations of improper behaviour seriously. “We wish to categorically deny involvement in fraudulent activities or underhand dealings in the e-auctioning of vehicles or other goods. The NCS Auction Committee operates within the confines of the law and adheres strictly to es- tablished guidelines and procedures for disposing of seized/ overtime goods.

“We wish to reaffirm our commitment to transparency, accountability, and adherence to the rule of law in all our ac- tivities. We urge members of the public to join the service with the common goal of promoting an inclusive system that is fair to all Nigerians, irrespective of their status,” says Maiwada.