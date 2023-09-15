FG Rakes in N4.3TRN From Bond Auctions

Following its high demand for funds to meet counter challenges in the economy the Federal Government sucessfully raked in a total of N4.3 trillion from monthly bond auctions held by the Debt Management Office (DMO) between January and September.

The analysts, who stated this in a report focusing on the monthly FGN bond auction held on Monday, The amount is the DMO’s “highest sales on record.”

According to analysts at FBNQuest Research, “year-to-date, the DMO has now raised N4.3 trillion at its bond auctions, its highest sales on record. If we include non- competitive bids, the figure rises to nearly N4.8 trillion. This does not include sales from treasury bills and smaller sums from other debt instruments such as Sukuks.”

They, however, stated that despite this record sale, the DMO “still has an onerous task ahead, considering a domestic funding target of N7.0 trillion, which implies that it will have to raise an average of N750 billion over its next three auctions to meet its domestic funding target.”

Reacting to the bond auction held on Monday, the analysts stated that the DMO offered N360 billion worth of FGN bonds to investors, noting that similar to the prior auction in August, the auction fell short of the agency’s target.

Specifically, the analysts said: “Although the agency secured total subscriptions of N291 billion, total sales amounted to N251 bil- lion, indicating a sales- to-offer ratio of 0.7x, compared with 0.6x at the August auction.

The sales-to-offer ratio at the last two primary auctions compared less favourably with the 1.5x average between January Jan to July 2023. “Following the low investor participation and demand, yields for the four benchmarks on offer were higher.

The marginal rates for the 6-year (Apr ’29), 10-year (Jun ’33), 15-year (Jun ’38), and 30-year (Jun ’53) benchmarks closed at 14.50 per cent, 15.45 per cent, 15.55 per cent, and 16.25 per cent, representing an average increase of c.46bps over the previous month’s auction.”

They further stated that “in terms of the individual benchmarks, demand was highest for the Jun ’53 benchmark, which generated total sales of N171 billion, or around 1.7x the amount on offer. This compares with an average of 0.3x for the other three benchmarks.