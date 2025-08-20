FG Rakes In N38bn From Mining In One Year

The Commander of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps Mining Marshals, Mr. Attah Onoja, on Tuesday, disclosed that revenues accruing from the mining sector increased from paltry N6 billion to over N38 billion within one year of the establishment of the Mining Marshall.

Speaking at a workshop organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) FCT Council on “The Fight Against Illegal Mining: Role of the Media”, Onoja said the efforts of the Mining Marshals in addressing illegal mining activities across the country have led to a significant increase in revenues accruing from the sector.

While urging the media to join in the fight against illegal mining, Onoja cautioned against biased or compromised reportage, warning that illegal mining cartels were sponsoring what he called “rogue journalism” to discredit enforcement efforts.

“We will not cave to any blackmail designed to weaken our resolve. Illegal mining cannot be defeated by enforcement agencies alone, and this is why we are calling on the media to be partners in this fight,” Onoja said.

He disclosed that the Marshals—an enforcement arm of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)—had dismantled illegal camps, prosecuted offenders, and restored order in volatile mining corridors since their creation under the Tinubu administration by directive of the Minister of Solid Minerals, Dr. Dele Alake.

While admitting challenges such as entrenched interests and inadequate logistics, Onoja insisted the campaign was crucial to national survival.

“Our message is clear: Nigeria’s mineral wealth belongs to all Nigerians—not to be plundered by a few,” he declared.

The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ajao Adewale, while speaking, revealed that illegal mining has become a powerful cartel-driven enterprise bankrolled by influential Nigerians, fueling banditry and costing the country an estimated $9 billion (₦13.7 trillion) annually.

He described illegal mining as one of Nigeria’s most dangerous national security threats.

Adewale listed Zamfara, Nasarawa, Kogi, Kaduna, Niger, Kwara, Osun and parts of the FCT as hotspots, noting that over 72 suspects had been arrested in Abuja alone between 2023 and 2024 for illegal mining activities. He stressed that without collaboration between security agencies and the media, the cartels would continue to thrive.

“There are reports of powerful Nigerians behind illegal mining and funding Insecurity. The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, has pointed to powerful Nigerians as the primary drivers of illegal mining, noting the use of foreigners merely as fronts.

“In FCT, there has been reportage of illegal mining activities in areas like Gwagwalada, Asokoro, Gaube, Kuje and in Katampe Extension, with a combined total of 72 suspects arrested by the NSCDC, Police and EFCC between 2023 and 2024.

The National President of the Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN), Dele Ayanleke, echoed the CP’s concerns, warning that illegal mining was sustained by corruption, poverty, and weak governance.

On her part, the Chairman of NUJ FCT Council, Grace Ike, charged journalists to take the fight beyond ordinary reportage by conducting investigative journalism that exposes financiers, amplifies community voices, and pressures policymakers.

“As gatekeepers of truth, we must investigate, expose, and educate the public on the devastating effects of illegal mining,” she said.

“Our credibility depends on balanced reporting, free of sensationalism, while ensuring transparency and accountability in the sector. As usual, we must investigate, expose, and educate the public on the devastating effects of illegal mining, particularly on communities and water resources”.