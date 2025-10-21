FG Raises The Alarm Over Drug Resistant Infections

The Federal Government has raised the alarm over the increasing threat of drug-resistant infections, describing this as a “silent pandemic” that could jeopardise the country’s advancements in disease prevention and treatment.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof Muhammad Pate who raised the alarm yesterday in Abuja, at the 10th anniversary celebration of the Dr Ameyo Stella Adadevoh (DRASA) Health Trust, cautioned that Nigeria must shift from a reactive to a proactive approach in public health preparedness.

He said: “The rising threat of drug-resistant infections is a silent pandemic. We must prepare and act now because crises can strike at any time. “The lessons from Ebola and COVID-19 are clear — every naira invested in infection prevention, hygiene, and antimicrobial resistance control saves many more in treatment and economic loss.”

Represented by the Director of Port Health Services, Dr. Nse Akpan, he noted that infectious disease outbreaks such as cholera, continues to pose serious challenges, worsened by poor sanitation, unsafe waste disposal, and weak infection control practices.

“It is time to ensure universal health coverage and sustainable improvement in public health practices. If we fail to strengthen infection control in hospitals, promote responsible use of antibiotics, and expand hygiene education in schools, we risk undermining the very foundation of modern medicine.”

Pate paid glowing tribute to Dr. Ameyo Stella Adadevoh, whose courageous action during the 2014 Ebola outbreak prevented a national tragedy. “Ten years ago, Nigeria faced the grave threat of Ebola. We remember Dr. Ameyo Stella Adadevoh with profound respect for her bravery and sacrifice, which embodied the highest ideals of medical professionalism and national service.”

The minister noted that through “DRASA’s work, her legacy lives on as a movement for disease prevention and health se-curity,” adding that “For much of the past decade, DRASA has helped us meet our targets in building sustainable systems. “Their technical support aligns with national and state priorities, and they have mobilised nearly 100,000 health champions across communities, schools, and health facilities.