FG Raises The Alarm Over Cyber-slavery Threats Targeting Nigerians

The Federal Government yesterday expressed concern over the alarming rise in cases of cyber-slavery across parts of West Africa, which he said “primarily targets Nigerian citizens, especially vulnerable youths”.

According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Tuggar, many young Nigerians, including underage teenagers, are being lured out of the country with false promises of lucrative employment opportunities abroad, particularly in crypto-related operations.

He said: “In reality, these individuals are trafficked into sophisticated scam operations and forced to work in criminal call centres, often referred to as ‘419 cyber-scam factories.

“There, under coercive and inhumane conditions, they are compelled to send thousands of fraudulent emails, text messages, and calls aimed at defrauding victims worldwide.”

The minister cited a recent incident where the Economic and Organised Crime Office in Accra, Ghana, rescued and detained a group of Nigerians who were forced into cybercrime activities under inhumane conditions.

Tuggar said: “This incident highlights the severe exploitation and abuse associated with cybercrime operations. It also underscored the urgent need for enhanced efforts to dismantle these multibillion-dollar criminal networks and reduce the vulnerability of potential victims.”

