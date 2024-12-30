FG Raises N211.144bn In December Bond Auction Amid Lower Market Activity

Share

The Federal Government raised N211.144 billion from its December 2024 bond auction, marking a sharp decline from the N346.155 billion secured in November.

The Debt Management Office (DMO), responsible for managing the auction, reopened two existing bonds: the 19.30 per cebt FGN APR 2029 (5-Year Bond) and the 18.50 per cent FGN FEB 2031 (7- Year Bond).

The results underscored a contraction in both subscription and allotment volumes, reflecting shifting market sentiment.

Held on December 16, 2024, the auction saw total subscriptions drop to N278.82 billion, a 24.56 per cent decrease from November’s N369.585 billion. The 5-Year Bond attracted N67.457 billion in bids, down 10.73 per cent from the N75.560 billion recorded in November.

Meanwhile, the 7-Year Bond experienced a steeper decline, with subscriptions falling 28.12 per cent to N211.363 billion compared to N294.025 billion in the prior month.

Allotment figures also declined sharply. The government raised N211.144 billion in December, 39 per cent lower than the N346.155 billion recorded in November.

Specifically, the 5-Year Bond allotment fell to N51.857 billion, while the 7-Year Bond allocation dropped to N159.287 billion, reflecting declines of 18.36 per cent and 43.65 per cent, respectively.

The number of successful bids plummeted by 50.51 per cent, from 198 in November to just 98 in December, signaling either a tightening of criteria or reduced investor enthusiasm. Despite the reduced market activity, marginal rates exhibited stability.

The 5-Year Bond’s marginal rate edged up from 21.00 per cent in November to 21.14 per cent in December, while the 7-Year Bond held steady at 22.00 per cent. This consistency suggests that the Federal Government maintained competitive yields, ensuring the appeal of its debt instruments even amid seasonal liquidity constraints and cautious investor sentiment.

The decline in subscriptions and allotments may be attributed to the typical end-of-year liquidity pressures, as well as investor caution in anticipation of potential macroeconomic shifts.

Additionally, the reduced number of bids and lower allotment levels suggest a deliberate move by the government to adopt a more measured borrowing strategy, prioritising debt sustainability.

