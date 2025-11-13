FG Raises Health Budget By 60% To Strengthen Economy, Human Capacity

The Federal Government has increased investment in the health sector by 60 percent in the 2025 fiscal year as part of efforts to strengthen the economy and build human capacity.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, announced the funding commitment at the 2025 Health Sector-Wide Joint Annual Review in Abuja.

In a statement issued by the Director of Information in the ministry, Mohammed Manga, Edun commended the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, for his leadership, innovation, and commitment to driving reforms in the health sector.

Edun noted that Nigeria’s health reforms have become a model of accountability and international recognition, adding that the 2025 health budget has increased by nearly 60 percent, while the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) has more than doubled, from ₦131 billion in 2024 to a projected ₦298 billion in 2026.

He further disclosed plans to mobilise ₦150 billion for vaccine procurement, describing the health sector as both a social priority and a growth catalyst for the private sector.

“The health sector stands out for its transparency and impact. It demonstrates how good governance can attract investment and deliver inclusive growth,” Edun said.

In his remarks, Professor Pate welcomed the fiscal commitment and pledged continued innovation and partnership to strengthen Nigeria’s healthcare system.

The Federal Government’s increased health budget underscores its unwavering commitment to citizens’ welfare and national economic growth, setting the stage for a healthier and more prosperous Nigeria.