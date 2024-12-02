FG Raises Concern Over Accidents On Third Mainland Bridge

Share

The Federal Government has expressed concern over the high rate of accidents on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State, following its recent repair.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Olukorede Kesha, while addressing newsmen yesterday, attributed the accidents to reckless driving, impatience and indiscipline among motorists.

According to Kesha, some portions of the newly asphalted road have been damaged due to accidents, with several vehicles catching fire and sparking. She urged motorists to exercise caution and discipline on the bridge, especially during the Christmas season, to reduce accidents.

Kesha appealed to motorists to stop driving with worn-out tyres, as this increases the risk of accidents. She also announced increased surveillance on the bridge, warning motorists that driving with worn-out tyres would result in arrest and penalties.

The Third Mainland Bridge repair is approximately 90% complete, with the remaining task being the installation of control room cameras. The contractor is still on site, repairing portions damaged by recent accidents.

Motorists are advised to drive within the approved speed limit, exercise patience and discipline, and ensure their vehicles are in good condition to avoid accidents and save lives.

