The Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, has issued a directive urging heightened vigilance in response to the newly detected XEC COVID-19 variant, which is rapidly spreading globally.

The XEC variant, first identified in Australia, has now been confirmed in 29 countries and is raising public health concerns due to its growth advantage over other circulating strains.

In a letter addressed to the Committee of Chief Medical Directors and Medical Directors, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. O.N. Anuma, stressed the importance of activating heightened alert systems across Nigerian hospitals.

“This variant has shown a growth advantage over other circulating strains, raising concerns about its potential impact on public health,” the letter read.

The directive called for increased vigilance among health authorities, particularly for patients exhibiting COVID-like symptoms.

Dr. Anuma emphasized the necessity of collaboration between health institutions and the ministry to ensure an effective response.

“Alert systems should be immediately activated throughout our hospitals for a high index of suspicion in patients with COVID-like symptoms,” he stated.

Health professionals are also urged to enhance monitoring protocols, share critical data on the XEC variant, and implement coordinated response strategies.

“Timely information sharing among relevant stakeholders, including the Federal Ministry of Health, will be vital for effective response strategies,” Anuma added.

According to reports, the XEC variant was identified in Germany in June and has since spread to the UK, the US, France, Denmark, and other nations.

In September, over 600 cases were confirmed worldwide, and its mutations are believed to enhance its transmissibility.

However, scientists affirm that existing vaccines remain effective in preventing severe cases.

The Federal Government’s alert aims to preempt a potential surge in infections and mitigate the impact of this new strain.

Health authorities are expected to respond swiftly to the directive to safeguard public health.

