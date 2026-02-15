The Federal Government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has raised alarm concern over reports that Nigerians are being unlawfully recruited to fight in foreign armed conflicts.

This is contained in a press statement issued on Saturday by the Ministry Spokesperson, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa.

According to him, findings indicate that certain individuals are being misled with promises of well-paid jobs, security contracts, academic opportunities, or migration benefits, only to end up in active combat zones.

The statement added that recruiters allegedly lure victims with attractive financial incentives, including high salaries, signing bonuses and prospects of expedited citizenship.

It added that some recruits are reportedly made to sign agreements written in foreign languages without adequate legal explanation, while in certain cases, their travel documents are confiscated upon arrival abroad.

READ ALSO:

There are also indications that middlemen facilitate travel using tourist or other non-military visa categories, masking the true purpose of the journey.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria unequivocally warns all citizens against engaging in or accepting any offer that involves participation in foreign armed conflicts.

“Such actions endanger lives and may violate Nigerian and international laws governing mercenary activities and foreign enlistment,” the statement said.

The Ministry stressed that Nigerians who become involved in foreign conflicts outside officially sanctioned frameworks would bear full responsibility for their actions.

To address the situation, the government disclosed that it is working closely with both local and international partners to investigate the matter and strengthen public sensitisation efforts.

Nigerian diplomatic missions have also been directed to enhance consular monitoring and issue timely advisories to citizens.

Parents, guardians, community leaders and educational institutions were urged to sensitise young people about the risks of deceptive overseas recruitment schemes.

Nigerians seeking employment or educational opportunities abroad were advised to verify offers through recognised government channels and report suspicious approaches to relevant authorities.