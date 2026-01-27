FG Pushes Youth-Led, Skills-Driven Education For Future economy

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to building an inclusive, equitable and future-ready education system, placing Nigerian youths at the centre as active partners and cocreators of learning reforms.

The Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa disclosed this in his message to commemorate the 2026 International Day of Education, with the theme: “The Power of Youth in Co-creating Education.” Alausa described education as the foundation of civilisation, peace and sustainable development, while acknowledging persistent challenges such as access gaps, learning poverty, skills mismatch and gender inequality as some of the crises of the sector.

According to him, the recent reforms in the education sector were firmly aligned with President Bola Tinubu administration’s “Renewed Hope Agenda,” which positions education as a critical driver of national renewal, economic growth and social transformation.

The Minister, in a statement, signed by Director Press of the Ministry, Mrs Boriowo Folasade, noted that improved funding through increased budgetary allocations, innovative non-budgetary financing and stronger partnerships with development partners, has provided the resources needed to implement far-reaching reforms.

He outlined key interventions under the ministry’s Education Transformation Roadmap, to include curriculum rationalisation to prioritise critical thinking, creativity and industry-relevant skills; accelerated digitalisation through smart learning platforms and a national education data system; enhanced teacher training for modern pedagogy and artificial intelligence; expanded technical and vocational education and training (TVET); improved infrastructure; and the introduction of a National Anti-Bullying Policy to ensure safe and inclusive learning environments.

Speaking further, Alausa stressed that with more than half of Nigeria’s population under the age of 30, the nation’s greatest asset lies in its youth. As a result, he said the ministry was shifting from traditional top-down education models to participatory systems that empower learners as co-creators through innovation hubs, digital fluency initiatives, structured feedback mechanisms and skills aligned with the 21st-century economy.

Highlighting achievements already recorded, the Minister cited the rollout of the Nigerian Education Sector Renewed Initiative (NESRI); nationwide deployment of TVET learners across accredited centres; repositioning of TVET as a key driver of employment and entrepreneurship; expanded enrolment in medical,

STEMM and nursing programmes; refocused scholarship schemes; introduction of student venture capital and staff support funding; strengthened education data transparency; accelerated digital learning; and targeted interventions for out-of-school and Almajiri children.

He also noted progress in access and inclusion, including the integration of thousands of children into formal and non-formal education, expansion of girl-child education through the AGILE programme and the LUMINAH 2030 Initiative, improved school safety frameworks and enhanced quality assurance across all levels of education.

Reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4), the Minister urged parents, communities and civil society organisations, as well as the media and private sector to deepen collaboration with the government in establishing innovation hubs, laboratories and skills centres nationwide. “By empowering our youth to co-create education, we are not merely reforming classrooms; we are safeguarding Nigeria’s future, strengthening national unity and unlocking the full potential of the next generation,” Alausa said.