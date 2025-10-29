FG Pushes Inclusive Agenda As Oteh Seeks Capital For Growth

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring that the benefits of ongoing economic reforms reach ordinary Nigerians, especially the poor and vulnerable groups.

Speaking at the Oxford Global Think Tank Leadership Conference held in Abuja yesterday, Edun acknowledged the current economic difficulties facing citizens including rising food and transport costs but stressed that measures were being implemented to cushion the effects of reforms.

According to him, the government has put in place a transparent and accountable structure for direct payments to 15 million households across the country.

“Each individual beneficiary is identified by name and national identity number, and payments are made digitally either directly to their bank accounts or mobile wallets,” he explained.

Edun said the process ensures realtime monitoring, transparency, and accountability. Addressing concerns that some communities were yet to benefit, he disclosed that data on beneficiaries of the first, second, and third tranches would soon be published.

Beyond the direct cash transfers, the minister revealed that the government had launched a ward-based development initiative aimed at taking resources, information, and funding directly to the 8,809 wards within Nigeria’s 774 local government areas.

“The initiative will empower economically active people at the ward level supporting small businesses, cottage industries, and local entrepreneurs to boost production and create sustainable livelihoods,” Edun said.