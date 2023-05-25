New Telegraph

May 25, 2023
CHANGE OF NAME
FG Provides N5bn Loan Facility For Livestock Farmers

Federal Government has opened access to loan facility to the tune of N5bn for livestock farmers. The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammad Abubakar, who unveiled the loan facility recently in Abuja, said interested beneficiaries will access the facility through the Bank of Agriculture (BoA).

Abubakar noted that the loan facility was part of the efforts towards reforming the livestock Sector with notable programmes like the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) and Livestock Productivity Resilience and Support Plan, (LPRESP), among others.

The Minister said: “The loan Facility would ensure more access at reasonable interest rates for farmers to expand their business and attract potential Investors into the Livestock Value Chain.”

