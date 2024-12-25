FG Provide Free Train Services For Christmas, New Year Celebrations – Alkali

Share

…says road travellers to enjoy 50% discount

The Minister of Transportation, Said Ahmed Alkali, yesterday, reiterated that the Federal Government would provide train services in Nigeria free for the period of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Alkali gave the assurance in Abuja while briefing journalists on the flag off of the 50 per cent discount on road transportation, which commenced across the country today.

He said the initiatives would run until January 5, 2025, a scheme that provides affordable and accessible travel options for Nigerians travelling for the festive period nationwide.

The minister explained that the implementation of travel palliative measures was designed to ease transportation challenges for Nigerians during the festive season.

He said: “This initiative ensures that Nigerians can travel conveniently ahead of the holidays and return after the festivities.”

Alkali pointed out that the programme had transported 288,644 passengers across the nation within four days through rail transportation system, just as he disclosed that the road transportation programme was expected to benefit over 17,000 passengers daily.

Alkali further added the free rail services will remain operational throughout the festive period.

Through extensive consultations with stakeholders, we’ve ensured transparency and effectiveness in implementing these discounted fares,” he added.

He assured Nigerians that steps were being taken to address operational challenges, noting that minor technical issues in the rail sector have been resolved and plans are underway to increase the availability of coaches and expand train schedules.

“For road transport, initial delays due to feasibility studies and consultations have been overcome, with operational staff deployed nationwide to ensure smooth execution.

Our staff across the country are ready to address challenges promptly and ensure a seamless travel experience,” Alkali emphasised.

The palliative measures aim to serve hundreds of thousands of passengers. Rail services are projected to transport over 320,000 passengers by January 5, while road transport services target 288,644 passengers within 13 days.

