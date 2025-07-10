FG Protests US Visa Restrictions On Nigeria

The Federal Government of Nigeria has protested the recent decision by the United States Government to revise its visa reciprocity schedule for Nigerian citizens.

The new visa policy, which was announced by the US State Department on Tuesday, limits the validity of nonimmigrant visas including B1/B2, F and J categories to three months with single entry.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, who responded to the policy review yesterday, expressed concern at the development but said Nigeria was watching with keen interest, particularly given the longstanding cordial relations and strong people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Tuggar said that the decision appears misaligned with the principles of reciprocity, equity, and mutual respect that should guide bilateral engagements between friendly nations.

“Nigeria notes that this restriction places a disproportionate burden on Nigerian travellers, students seeking academic opportunities, professionals engaging in legitimate business, families visiting loved ones and individuals contributing to cultural and educational exchanges.

“While acknowledging the sovereign right of every country to determine its immigration policies, Nigeria respectfully urges the United States to reconsider this decision in the spirit of partnership, cooperation, and shared global responsibilities.

diplomatic engagements are ongoing, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs remains committed to pursuing a resolution that reflects fairness and upholds the values of mutual interest,” he said.

The United States Department of State had announced reviews to its reciprocal non-immigrant visa policy, impacting several countries, including Nigeria.

Under the new policy, most non-immigrant and non-diplomatic visas issued to citizens of Nigeria will be single-entry visas with a three-month validity period.

However, it said that those US non-immigrant visas issued prior to July 8, 2025, will retain their status and validity.

According to the US State Department, the policy will ensure that countries issue secure travel documents with verified traveller identities just as measures will be taken to limit overstays by travellers on US visas.

The United States Embassy, Abuja, noted that globally, visa reciprocity is a continuous process and is subject to review and change at any time, such as increasing or decreasing permitted entries and duration of validity. It explained that US visa criteria and standards are designed to protect the integrity of US immigration.